Jenifer explains herself after her departure from The Voice and her rout during the cross battles

Jenifer, historic coach of The Voice, is playing bad luck for this new season. After leaving the set in the show broadcast on October 2, she returns to this unfortunate episode.

Jenifer revisited the last two sequences of The Voice broadcast on October 2 and 9 in an interview with Télé Loisirs. The singer, who lost almost all of her cross battles when Florent Pagny won everything, had even left the stage, overwhelmed by emotion.

“I’m shocked. I’m leaving the show. I’m not continuing” she had launched to her colleague Mika following the elimination of her little protégé Al.Hy. The shooting had to be interrupted. His absence for half an hour was cut off during editing.





Fortunately Amalya, semi-finalist and protege of Jenifer, successfully crossed the battle last Saturday and will sing this Saturday, October 16 for the big bonus at 9:05 p.m. on TF1.

“I was not a strategist”

“You had to be a minimum of strategist and I was not at all. It was hot. It was very special. Especially for the talents who were waiting their turn in the stands, “she explains to the TV magazine. According to her, the fact that her candidates were women played against her in the presence of an essentially female audience.” The singers in competition during the 2nd premium of the cross battles were eliminated by the 101 spectators present in the stands: Emmy Liyana, Anahy, Louis Combier or Ana Ka “, recalls Télé Loisirs.

15 candidates in the semi-finals

Six women and nine men will face off on Saturday night. There will only be six left after the grand finale of The Voice All-Stars scheduled for Saturday 23 October.