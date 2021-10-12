Jenifer in desperation, her team has been decimated

Jenifer: The Voice All Stars involves five coaches instead of four. For this anniversary edition, TF1 is working hard to mark the 10 years of the program. Also, among the five famous singers who are the coaches for The Voice All Stars, nobody imagined starting such an adventure without them. They are not only very popular and adored by audiences, they are also iconic figures of the show. Mika, Florent Pagny, Patrick Fiori, Zazie and Jenifer are therefore present to save one of their talents.

But of the five coaches, Objeko is forced to admit that Jenifer is dangerously stepping away from the finale. It’s very simple, at the end of the cross battles of this Saturday, October 9, there is only one talent left in Jenifer’s team. Fans of The Voice All Stars took the opportunity to react on the Web, it’s hilarious.

The Voice All Stars once again makes sparks, on screens and on the Web

The Voice All Stars still promises great moments of emotions. But for the future of Jenifer and her talent, things are likely to be a lot more difficult now. As a reminder, the five coaches of The Voice All Stars choose the members of their teams during blind auditions. Turning around, they let the talent know that he can join his team. If several coaches have returned, then it is the talent who chooses to join the artist he prefers and who has the most chances, according to him, of taking him to the final of The Voice All Stars. Fans know full well, several stages and trials mark the show. At the end of the blind auditions, the five coaches of The Voice All Stars, including Jenifer, each have six talents on their team.

During the first three broadcast evenings, the coaches of The Voice All Stars formed their talent teams. Then, two evenings were devoted to cross battles. This event consists of a confrontation between two coaches, and therefore two talents of their teams. He is the host of The Voice All Stars, Nikos Aliagas, who first designates a coach. Then, he chooses the one of his talents that will put the rest of his adventure in danger. After which, he in turn designates a coach. And the latter therefore chooses the talent that will come to face, in song, the previously selected talent.

When the two talents delivered their performances on the stage of The Voice All Stars, it is the public present on stage who votes. Objeko also reminds you that they are 101 and so there can be no tie. With their electronic boxes, they therefore have the destiny of talents (and coaches of The Voice All Stars) Between hands. And the least we can say is that Jenifer has little hope for the rest of the adventure. Indeed, she is the one who has lost the most talents. Mika and Florent Pagny saw two of their six talents leave. While Zazie and Patrick Fiori lost three each. But for Jenifer, it was five of her talents that were leaving The Voice All Stars at the end of the cross battles.





Reactions in shambles after the defeats of Jenifer’s talents

Charlie Loiselier, Leelou Garms, Ogee, Antony Trice and Al.Hy have therefore said goodbye to their chances of winning the anniversary edition of The Voice. And Internet users have not been asked to make a fool of Jenifer. With great humor, the audience of The Voice All Stars took Twitter by storm to lament and have fun that Jenifer could only count on Amalya Delepierre. Some messages lack tact, Objeko grants it to you. But that’s also what makes Twitter’s comments really funny. And then there are also many who are angry with the fate of Jenifer, who feel that the situation is just plain unfair.

Really bad these cross battles, to make an All star voice to have the talent selected by an audience of 20 people… No matter what. Jenifer does not deserve to be without talent … #TheVoice #jenifer @JeniferOfficiel 😍 – ✨ Alizée ✨ (@ Alizee3003) October 9, 2021

I swear, it would be so enjoyable for Jenifer to win the season with Amalya after losing a lot of her talents unfairly. And that would make the feet of the haters of Twitter #TheVoice #TheVoiceAllStars – Louis (@Louis_Brd) October 9, 2021

My bank account is shrinking as fast as the number of talents in Jenifer #TheVoiceAllStars #thevoice – ₪ omadheart® (@Nomadeheart) October 9, 2021

Should be warned that the public was composed of exs and haters of Jenifer lol … #TheVoiceAllStars – Manon. (@Maaaaaaaaanon_) October 9, 2021



