Jérôme and Lucile (Love is in the meadow) parents: their daughter was born, tender photo to announce it

It was last June that Jérôme and Lucile revealed the pregnancy of the young 31-year-old woman in the photo. The farmer appeared in the middle of a field with his beauty with a very rounded belly. Later, they made a very remarkable outing to the wedding of their friends Mathieu and Alexandre, also candidates of Love is in the meadow in 2020. As reported The Parisian, a great revelation had been made. “Lucile, you are my second ray of sunshine after Alexandre, and I am extremely touched that you asked me to be the godfather of the new baby“, had announced Mathieu in front of his guests.

When an unpublished issue of Love is in the meadow: where are they now?, last August, the couple had unveiled in front of a delighted Karine Le Marchand that he was expecting a little girl.





Between Jérôme and Lucile, it was obvious from the speed-dating from the romantic program of M6. And then, the 38-year-old market gardener and his contender had not hesitated to pass caps very quickly like the one to move in together then to think of starting a family. “From the start of our meeting, we talked about our desire to have children. One evening, while chatting, we came across a name that we both liked a lot. It turns out that this is a name that matches the gender of the baby, so that’s perfect“, they confided for Leisure TV few months ago.

Congratulations to the young parents!