Jessica Thivenin reveals her nightmarish evening during Kendji Girac’s concert

If Jessica Thivenin was hoping to have a very good evening at the concert Kendji Girac, nothing isis unfortunately passed like planned for the famous candidate of Marseillais. After weeks, even months difficult, the young woman was indeed looking forward to this evening. However, the result clearly did not live up to his expectations. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Jessica Thivenin : a difficult evening to face as she testifies on the networks

A long awaited moment

For the past few months, Jessica Thivenin had a hard time. At the time of the announcement of her pregnancy, the doctors had indeed advised her to spare herself to the point of having to stay in bed for many weeks. A real heartbreak for the young woman who was therefore unable to take care of her son Maylone as she wished. Then it was the period of childbirth and the first nights interrupted by her daughter Leewane. A few days ago, the famous reality TV candidate admitted to being extremely tired and having trouble going up the slope.

However, Jessica Thivenin was delighted these last days to finally be able to spend a romantic evening. In the company of her darling Thibault, the young mother had chosen to dine in a very chic restaurant before attending the concert of Kendji Girac. It was for her to forget a little the last difficult moments and enjoy a long-awaited party. The pretty blonde, now back in Dubai where she now resides, seems to actually want to get back to her ways. She therefore chooses to frequent the most trendy places in order to be able to have fun from time to time before finding her family cocoon. Nevertheless, this eagerly awaited first evening was obviously a real ordeal for her. Always very transparent with her community, Jessica Thivenin has therefore not failed to tell the story on the Web. Objeko tells you more!

A radical change

After spending long months at home, Jessica Thivenin was therefore very anxious to be able to go out. For the occasion, she had therefore worn one of her most beautiful outfits with obviously shoes worthy of such an event. To do this, she got so for a nice pair of strappy shoes with a very, very high heel. A bad idea that the star of W9 would quickly regret. Indeed, it did not take very long for Jessica Thivenin realizes that his feet weren’t used to being high up anymore.

In a story posted on his account Instagram, Jessica Thivenin does not hesitate to show a lot ofself-mockery on his lack of foresight: “I wanted to play the girl after spending months in a bed.” She also admits that these shoes were the “Worse enemies of the evening “. In order to join the image to the word, she therefore shares a few pictures of her little feet torn by the leather straps. A publication that does not lack humor, as is very often the case with the candidate of Marseillais.





Jessica Thivenin: At the end of her life!

Anyway, Jessica Thivenin This evening will certainly be remembered for a long time as it testifies on the networks. “So much at the end of my life than I have the traces of the thongs ”. After a dinner and a concert that was ultimately very uncomfortable, the young mother admitted to being very happy to find her home to put on a pair of sneakers in which she would be much more comfortable: “There’s no denying it, sneakers are really a staple of life”. However, despite these little annoyances, Jessica Thivenin was at the party these last days. There was indeed another great event to celebrate: with great fanfare!

On October 8, 2021, the little Maylone has just celebrated its 2 years. A very special moment for the young mother who does not hesitate to declare her love to her son on the Web: “Happy birthday my big baby. 2 years than you arrived in our life. 2 years that you fill us with love and happiness. I love you my son “. A publication to which Jessica Thivenin adds a series of shots in which the whole family poses in front of a huge birthday cake. An opportunity for Internet users to discover all the little clan gathered for the occasion. Indeed, the public can discover Jessica Thivenin, Thibault, their two children, but also their two dogs who all agreed to strike a pose.



