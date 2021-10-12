Katrina Patchett, unpublished confidences since her divorce: “I am very happy in my life”

If she does not appear in the casting this year, Katrina Patchett follows this 11th season assiduously in front of her television and reveals to have preferences for certain candidates. “I have a crush on Denitsa who is doing really well in the jury. She is very pedagogue. Her advice is super constructive. I found the level very high. I am a big fan of Bilal Hassani. De my side, I would have liked to dance with Tayc! “





On the career side, the 34-year-old Australian is not unemployed, although she could not participate in the next season of the Australian version of DALS because of the health crisis. “I was supposed to leave at the end of August but the borders were closed at that time”, she explains to the magazine. It was by freely drawing inspiration from the show that she created a new experience for dance lovers. “I created an internship concept with Christian Millette called Dance Stars: The Experience. The audience lives as if they were candidates for the show. They discover dance and music when they arrive “.

In addition to these somewhat special lessons, the 30-something is preparing a “big tour” and a festival that will last “4 days in Paris “. “I wouldn’t have had time to do what I’m doing if I had done the season”, she concedes. Evil for good then!