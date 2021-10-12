Kenyans Benson Kipruto and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei win Boston Marathon

Benson Kipruto, winner of the Prague Marathon last May, won in Boston in 2:09:51 ahead of the Ethiopians Lemi Berhanu and Jemal Yimer. The 30-year-old athlete, who finished 10th in the 2019 edition, becomes the 125th winner of the Boston Marathon, as does her compatriot Diana Chemtai Kipyogei, winner in the women’s race in 2:24:45. She is ahead of another Kenyan, Edna Kiplagat (41), world marathon champion in 2011 and 2013 and victorious in Boston in 2017.

On the men’s side, the American outsider CJ Albertson dominated the race for 32 km (1h43) before paying for his too abrupt start in the climbs and losing his two-minute lead. He finally finished tenth in the race, leaving Benson Kipruto to take the lead and take first place, which meant victory. Diana Chemtai Kipyogei accelerated after 1h44 of the race, breaking away from the platoon, which had remained grouped until now.





For both men and women, the stars of the discipline (Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei, Kenenisa Bekele …) were absent in the heart of an autumn 2021 offering a high density of marathons, several spring events having been postponed in end of year. The Boston Marathon had not taken place since April 2019, after a cancellation in 2020 and then postponed to the spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.