Kim Kardashian at Saturday Night Live: her eyes leaning on Kanye West, in the front row

Kim Kardashian was a guest on Saturday Night Live. The opportunity to see her ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shared little winks supported according to the American media.

Kim Kardahsian is definitely a woman full of surprises. For the first time, the businesswoman was invited to Saturday Night Live this Saturday, October 9. And the influencer did not hesitate to put on a show, under the eyes of a Kanye West, seated in the front row. And according to many spectators, ex-husband and ex-wife have not stopped “to make the eyes soft”, as revealed Page Six ! Worse yet, the beautiful brunette would have introduced herself as “Kim Kardashian West”, while the two former lovebirds are in the process of divorce.

Quite strange behavior when you consider that the two have torn apart for many months. But recently, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not ceased to be seen together, which rekindles rumors around their couple. Will they get back together? The future will tell. During this crazy evening, the Youtubeuse reacted to many Americans, in particular by delivering a self-deprecating number on her own family. She also began her appearance by wondering for what reasons she was present : “When they asked me to participate, I was taken aback. I haven’t had a new movie in a very long time! In fact, I only released one movie and no one told me what to do with it. ‘he was going out. My mother must have forgotten to tell me “, she chanted, obviously referring to her sex tape broadcast in 2002.

“Incredible breasts and perfect buttocks”

Something to laugh at many viewers, who have often seen Kim Kardashian be the object of many mockeries from Saturday Night Life. She also made fun of the way she saw herself in the mirror. : “I am so happy to be here tonight to show you that I am much more than a pretty face, beautiful hair and great makeup, amazing breasts and perfect butt. Basically I am so much more than this pic benchmark that my sisters show their plastic surgeons. “ Kim K will definitely surprise us!

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge