Kostas Antetokounmpo and a huge ASVEL overthrow the European champion!

He is already the darling of the Astroballe. The greatest clamor of the first half was reserved for him, on the occasion of his entry into play in the 17th minute. But to tell the truth, if he had already hinted at some interesting flashes, this status with the supporters was more linked to his spectacular actions than to a real major impact on the field. Without forgetting the brother side of… But all that is in the past. We may continue to say that Kostas Antetokounmpo is first an athlete, even a fighter plane, before being a basketball player, but the 2020 NBA champion has proven that he can have a major impact on a EuroLeague match. , against the European champion as a bonus. And that already means a lot. “Even defensively, he was very good,” said TJ Parker. “He just made a mistake on a switch with Micic but an oversight for the basket of the win, that’s fine, no problem,” he smiled.

The Villeurbanese defense in the face of Istanbul’s “suicide”

But before the Kostas show, there was mostly solidarity and defense, a lot of defense. While ASVEL has long seemed helpless in the face of its evening visitors, a lower class, impacted by the inevitable duo Shane Larkin – Vasilije Micic who made lightning fall all the first half (35-49) , everything changed when we got back from the locker room. Or rather from the 24th minute, when the gap flirted with 20 units (37-56). So fluid, marked by an incessant circulation of the ball, the Istanbul game has become erratic, entangled in the defense of Villeurbanne. “I didn’t recognize us in the first half but the team then showed their defensive identity. At -19, we had to make stops. When you let players like Larkin or Micic into their game, it can be a long night. But then we put more intensity, it tired them and the shots were not the same. “



The ASVEL version 2021/22 has already conquered the heart of the Astroballe

(photo: Alexia Leduc / Infinity Nine Media)







And before the Kostas show, there was also Paul Lacombe, detonator of the revolt with his basket in the corner and his eternal end line cut. There was also Matthew Strazel and “the defensive energy he can bring”. There was also Elie Okobo, clumsy (7 points to 3/10) but converted into a handyman (6 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 steals). There was also the versatility of Dylan Osetkowski, the skill of William Howard, the talent of Chris Jones and all the rest. “The solutions came from the bench”, supported the Norman technician. With the highlight, therefore, the Kostas show, ferocious evening energizer, back to its best physical level, so precious and atypical, unstoppable when he goes up to the circle after a pick, a real electric battery as soon as he sets foot on the floor. “He finds his legs,” confirms TJ Parker. “He is really mobile, he is interesting, we can count on him. With what he shows, you know you can trust him. »An energy rewarded by this tap 10 seconds from the buzzer and a last stop on Shane Larkin which capsized the Astroballe (75-73, final score), and darkened the situation of Anadolu Efes Istanbul, crushed king, defeated during his three outings since the start of the season. “We committed suicide in the last quarter,” railed Ergan Ataman, black eyes, holding back his words. “We played like cadets, or even a mini-basketball team. We made terrible mistakes. “

Congratulations from Jordi Bertomeu

But Turkish hara-kiri or not, ASVEL owes its evening triumph above all to its defensive tightness, which was able to contain the Efes to only 24 units in the first period after having conceded almost 50 in the first act. And this reinforces the legitimacy of the Villeurbanne project, looted during the off-season and still capable of competing with the behemoths of the continent. Under the eyes of Jordi Bertomeu what is more… “He congratulated us after the meeting”, slipped Gaëtan Muller. “It validates our entire strategy. It’s a real pride, a benchmark victory. We have to capitalize as much as possible on this match and on those moments. We feel a very strong group which is in the process of being created. “Certainly inherently less talented than that of last season but just as solid and coherent, perhaps also more homogeneous. “21 loss of ball and 19 offensive rebounds in Berlin but you win. -19 against Anadolu Efes, you come back and you win: these matches, we lost them last season, ”added TJ Parker. “These are all really good signs. To win it after being at -19 against the best team in the EuroLeague, it’s incredible. It’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this as a head coach. This Tuesday evening, ASVEL is co-leader of the EuroLeague, unbeaten after three meetings, perhaps waiting to be joined tomorrow by AS Monaco in the event of an exploit in Madrid. What an Indian summer for French basketball! Without a diffuser, too bad there is no one to see it …

In Villeurbanne,