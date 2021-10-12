Large French companies rely on hydrogen trucks

It didn’t take long. While President Emmanuel Macron has announced a major investment plan for the France of tomorrow, with an envelope of 30 billion euros, in part for the development of the hydrogen sector.

An energy much more suitable for heavy transport than for private trips in light vehicles for a simple reason: the size of the tanks. This obviously does not pose a problem on a heavy vehicle, naturally cut for hydrogen, and much less for batteries. More and more large groups are taking this direction by splitting hydrogen electric for trucks, and battery electric for light vehicles.





Today, Air Liquide and Faurecia announce a “development agreement” to accelerate the use of hydrogen for heavy goods vehicles. Faurecia and Air Liquide predict that in 2030, 2.5 million hydrogen vehicles will be produced, 20% of which are heavy goods vehicles which would cover 60% of “mobility market needs”.

The heavy goods vehicle industry is now at a crossroads: some manufacturers have chosen battery electric vehicles, despite the constraint of the enormous weight of the latter to ensure sufficient autonomy. The other route, that of hydrogen, also still has many constraints: energy production, almost no distribution, expensive technology.