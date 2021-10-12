latest positive trials for AstraZeneca antibody cocktail

A cocktail of AstraZeneca antibodies has given results deemed positive by the pharmaceutical company during phase 3 clinical trials against Covid-19, according to a statement on Monday.

The trial of the drug AZD7442, a combination of antibodies, “resulted in a statistically satisfactory reduction in severe Covid-19 cases or deaths from the disease compared to a placebo in outpatients with mild symptoms to moderate “Covid-19, details the AstraZeneca press release.

A total of 90% of the participants were in categories of patients deemed to be at high risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19, including those with co-morbidities.

Outpatients with symptoms of illness for seven days or less who received a 600 mg dose of AZD7442 by intramuscular injection saw a 50% reduction in the risk of developing a severe form of covid-19 or to die, compared to those who received a placebo, the statement explains.

In addition, in an analysis of data on trial participants who received treatment within five days of the first symptoms shows that “AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing a serious Covid-19 or leading to death in 67% cases compared to a placebo, “he says.

“With serious Covid-19 infections continuing across the world, there is a significant need for new therapies like AZD7442 to be used to protect vulnerable populations,” comments Hugh Montgomery, professor of intensive care medicine at University College London and one of the lead managers of the clinical trial, which involved 903 participants.





AstraZeneca will present the data to health authorities and has already submitted an application for authorization for the use of the drug in the treatment of Covid-19 with the United States Medicines Authority (FDA).

The Swedish-British group, one of the first to market a vaccine to fight the coronavirus pandemic, announced in March an agreement with the United States to provide the country this year with up to 700,000 doses of this antibody treatment for a total amount of agreements signed with the United States for 726 million dollars.

Astrazeneca shares lost 0.19% to 8,872.00 pence around 10:00 GMT in a slightly higher market.

Within the medicine cabinet that is developing against the coronavirus in addition to serums, the GSK laboratory, Astrazeneca’s British rival, is working on another drug based on long-acting monoclonal antibodies: its sotrovimab has was classified at the end of June by the European Commission as one of the five most promising treatments.

A French company, Xenothera, is working on another type of synthetic antibody, called “polyclonal antibodies”. Its product, XAV-19, based on modified porcine antibodies, is in the home stretch of its clinical trials.

Several laboratories are working in parallel on the track of antivirals in the form of tablets, one of the most advanced being molnupiravir (a partnership between Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and the MSD laboratory).

The biotech Atea Pharmaceuticals and the Roche laboratory are evaluating the effectiveness of a comparable treatment. Finally, Pfizer is developing a drug combining two molecules, including ritonavir, already widely used against HIV, the AIDS virus.