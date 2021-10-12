More

    Laurent Blanc reveals the reasons for the failure of his arrival and sends a big tackle to the club

    Currently stationed at Al-Rayyan in Qatar, Laurent Blanc could have found a different rebound. Without a club since 2016 and his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, the “President” took his time to get back to business, and could well have found himself on the bench of FC Barcelona. In an interview with the magazine Panenka, the 1998 world champion looks back on his discussions with Eric Abidal about his possible visit to Catalonia: “We spoke two or three times with Eric Abidal (ex-sports director). Obviously, it was a dream of a coach an institution like Barca, but it didn’t happen for various reasons. It wasn’t the right time, or someone thought I wasn’t ready. That’s life. “

    “They made monumental mistakes”

    Above all, he has not been tender with the choices made by the club in recent years, especially under the management of Josep Bartomeu: “I think they made monumental mistakes. Monumental. Not just because of Messi, but also because of the last four or five years. They have lost incredible players which a club like Barca cannot afford. You cannot lose Neymar or Messi because it is very difficult to replace them. ” A statement that could well taint a possible future candidacy, he who wore the Blaugrana jersey during the 1996-1997 season.


