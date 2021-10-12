Laurent Voulzy remembers the “bizarre” behavior of a priest in his childhood

He may have avoided the worst. After the release of the report of the independent commission on sexual abuse in the Church (Ciase), which falls the number of sexual assaults and rapes on minors to 216,000 to religious from 1950 to the present day according to Le Monde, the languages loosen. During an interview on, France Bleu Laurent Voulzy, too, wanted to speak on this sensitive subject as reported by Current Woman on Tuesday, October 12. On France Bleu, in front of Wendy Bouchard, the septuagenarian remembered: “When I was a child, a priest asked me strange questions once.”

On the antenna of France Bleu, the singer immediately reassured: “Nothing happened. I found it weird, I went home. I was ten or eleven years old,” said himself. he remembered. The musician is also sorry for the victims of these abuses: “The scandal is huge. It’s really horrible”, while being careful not to generalize the situation: “It is far from being the majority , but it does exist, “he concluded.





Not to generalize these acts is all the more important for the singer who has forged a strong friendship with a priest, which led him to write the song Jesus, which appeared in his album Avril. Alain Souchon’s friend had also started a tour of churches and cathedrals in France and Belgium as reported by Le Parisien. 20 dates in total for a memorable tour that he also wishes to renew according to his website.

Article written with the collaboration (…)

Read more on the GALA website

PHOTO – Princess Eugenie very much in love: she reveals an unprecedented snapshot of her marriage

PHOTO – Brigitte Macron elegant in high heels and gray jacket to visit a CHU

Vianney: his little-known friendship with a French tennis player

Did you know ? Éric Zemmour attends a “gentlemen’s club” forbidden to single women

“The flavor of embarrassment”: Cécile (Love is in the meadow) returns to a funny episode