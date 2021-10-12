Léa Elui very in love with Scott Morton, Caroline Receveur has become red … (PHOTOS)

What’s new on planet Instagram? Some have posed in good company (like Léa Elui in love at Versailles), others have taken a short trip to the hairdresser (like Caroline Receveur now redhead) … Come on, we’ll show you everything you shouldn’t miss on the accounts of our favorite people in recent days!
At the start of the week, it was time for Caroline Receveur to confide on social networks. The one who had recently posed in front of a swimming pool was indeed delivered on the anguish which gnaws at her when her son Marlon, born of her love affairs with Hugo Philip, is ill. “I’ll have to get treatment. I’m really going to have to go to therapy because I’m dealing so poorly. I am able to be away from everything and still give a sign of life for ten days just because Marlon is sick, has a cold“, she confided facing the camera. A trauma that dates back to the disappearance of her father Jacky, who died in 2016 from a long illness. This Tuesday, October 12, the influencer seems to have started to implement these changes, finally giving her news: after having reproduced the hairstyle of her mother Beatrice, this time she has again changed her hair color. Caroline Receiver is now red, a new face to discover here.
Caroline Receveur redhead, Sandrine Quétier and her short haircut
But that’s not the only hair selfie posted on Instagram in recent days! The proof with Sandrine Quétier and her surprising short haircut, Christina Aguilera who obviously likes discolorations a lot or Cécile Bois, whose hair seems to be living a life of its own after having received a new hairstyle for the start of the school year. Make-up point: we are a fan of Aya Nakamura and Angèle’s perfect eyeliner!
Stars well surrounded by their loved ones
A little love: Léa Elui and her companion, the model Scott Morton, were passing through Versailles, Pauline Lefèvre went mushroom picking with one of her twins, Neil Patrick Harris and his little family were on the move at Disneyland , Liam Di Benedetto posed with his daughter Sharly and Zinédine Zidane and his wife Véronique made a tender romantic selfie.
We liked : the meeting of Mathieu Madénian with the double of Charles Aznavour.
We liked less : bad weather in the boat for Jake Gyllenhaal!
All these photos and much more can be found in our special Instagram slideshow this way.