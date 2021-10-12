Lead actor Mark Harmon bids farewell to the series

The American actor, who has played the role of Agent Gibbs since 2003, made his last appearance in the episode aired Monday in the United States.

After 18 years of loyal service, Mark Harmon is retiring. The one who plays Special Agent Gibbs in the detective series NCIS: Special Investigations since 2003 made his last appearance in the episode aired Monday night on the American channel CBS.

Leroy Jethro Gibbs, central character of NCIS: special investigations, had come close to death at the end of the 18th season, broadcast last year. In Monday night’s episode – the fourth of Season 19 – he announced his decision not to return to his job with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and to stay in Alaska. Steven D. Binder, who is developing the series, said in a statement relayed by the Hollywood Reporter that his return is nevertheless not excluded:





“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark (Harmon) remains an integral part of the making of the series. Our goal has always been to stay true to our characters, and that loyalty has always guided the stories we tell and the trajectory of these characters. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as fans of the show may have realized over the years … you always have to rely on Leroy Jethro Gibbs. “

First appearance in JAG

NCIS: Special Investigations is a series derived from JAG, in which Mark Harmon made his first appearances as Gibbs. His departure from the program had been known since June, when the Hollywood Reporter announced that his new contract was only for a few episodes.

His last years in NCIS were marked by controversy: Actress Pauley Perrette, who left the show after season 15, said on Twitter in 2019 that she was “terrified” of Mark Harmon. She had mentioned a “physical assault”, without giving more details.