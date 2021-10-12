Leak reveals wages for Twitch steamers … but that’s not the worst

On the program for this new episode of Tech a Break:

It is one of the biggest data breaches of all time. Twitch was the victim of a massive theft. Income from streamers, but also source code, secret projects … tens of thousands of confidential documents are available in self-service on the internet. An anonymous hacker claimed responsibility on the 4Chan forum explaining that Twitch is a “ disgusting and toxic cesspool “. With his act, he would like ” inspire more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space “.





It really wasn’t a good week for GAFA. Two days before Twitch’s massive data breach, all of Facebook’s services were down for several hours. The stock market crashed, losing almost 5% in the evening. Mark Zuckerberg is said to have lost nearly $ 7 billion as a result of the outage.

A rain of drones. During a futuristic 200-drone light show at Zhengzhou Mall in Henan Province, China, a technical glitch caused devices to drop one after another, causing spectators to panic. They were nearly 5000 to watch the show before having to go to shelter in a hurry. No injuries were to be deplored, but several vehicles received shocks. Impressive images.