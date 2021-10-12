Leonardo, the funny bipedal robot with arms made of propellers

Will the future of robotics be hybrid, between bipedal robots and flying drones? This is a track that researchers from the American Caltech University are exploring with their robot equipped with Leonardo propellers.

A bipedal robot that does “bzzzzz”. No, this is not a modernized remake of Fly by David Cronenberg, but Leonardo, name given to this funny robot whose arms are equipped with propellers. This allows him to keep his balance, but also to do activities that are quite unlikely for a robot, such as flying, walking on a slackline or skateboarding.

If it is called that way, it is for “LEgs ONboARD drOne”. It is roughly a flying drone to which we have grafted a trunk and legs. A little far-fetched, certainly, but its creators – researchers at the robotics laboratory at Caltech University – have imagination. After presenting a first less sophisticated version of this robot, they developed this “v2” equipped with lighter legs, a doubled number of propellers and a new, more elaborate integration of the battery and the on-board electronics.





A simple prototype

Leo (for close friends) now weighs only 2.5 kg for 75 cm in height, and can move – by flying – at a speed of up to 3 m / s. When he walks, he is much slower, because this mode of movement is more complex for him to implement, knowing that his weight is mainly carried by his motorized arms and that he must synchronize his leg movements. Visually, the robot can sometimes give the impression of being uncomfortable, but this hybrid side still allows it to perform jumps and get out of a lot of inextricable situations for most traditional bipedal robots. .

This is the reason why its designers imagine it as an extreme worker, to check the condition and intervene on very tall structures (such as dams, bridges or high-voltage lines). Before that, Caltech researchers still have their work cut out for them. Indeed, Leonardo must be improved on many points, including its autonomy which is currently quite ridiculous. It can only fly for 1m 30s and walk for 3m 30s. A bit tight for practical use.