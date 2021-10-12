Liga: Barça authorized to fill Camp Nou from next week

FC Barcelona will again be authorized to fill Camp Nou from next week, following the easing by the Catalan authorities of health restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “From Friday, the vast majority of attendance gauges will disappear“, declared the president of the region Pere Aragones in a press conference Tuesday. The limit was up to 60% of the capacities of reception.

The club’s official website conveyed the relief of the Blaugrana people: “After a year and a half without matches, then matches in an empty stadium, then matches with restrictions, the time has finally come to fill Barca’s stadium again.The news comes at a crucial moment for the Blaugrana with three games scheduled in eight days at their legendary stadium.

After the reception of Valencia on Sunday, Barça, last in their Champions League group with two defeats in as many games, will host Dynamo Kiev. Then on October 24, Real Madrid, leader, will challenge FC Barcelona ninth in Liga for the first clasico of the season.

