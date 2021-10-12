Linux is now as easy to install as an application

Microsoft is making the integration of GNU / Linux into Windows even more accessible. A simple application from the Microsoft Store is now sufficient to install WSL.

To attract developers, Microsoft has been offering for several years to integrate a full version of GNU / Linux directly into Windows. When we have known the war between Windows, MacOS and Linux, this can obviously be shocking. Microsoft’s idea was to avoid installing a dual boot and allow developers to easily switch from one environment to another according to the tools they need.

With Windows 11, Microsoft will make things even easier.

Everything goes through the Microsoft Store

To install WSL, the Windows Subsystem for Linux, it was previously necessary to go through the optional components of Windows which required a restart of the system and to go to the advanced options. With Windows 11, things get simpler, probably thanks to the new opening of the Microsoft Store. Microsoft was therefore able to put on its store the function which will still require a little more than 400 MB of download.

This has another advantage: future updates will go through the Microsoft Store rather than being synchronized with system updates, necessarily heavier. Downloading and installing is very easy.

Remember that the WSL system has greatly improved over time with full integration of the GNU / Linux file tree directly into Windows file explorer, to easily transfer documents from one space to another . WSL now also has the right to applications with a real graphical interface.





Once WSL is installed, the user can choose between several distributions, again available on the Microsoft Store: Ubuntu, Debian, Alpine WSL or Kali Linux.

If you are already using WSL with the classic installation, Microsoft promises to keep updating the project this way as well. However, we understand in Microsoft’s announcements that the preferred route will be that of installation by the Store from now on.