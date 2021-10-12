Lionel Messi’s low blow at FC Barcelona

Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

Not a day goes by in Spain without the interview with Lionel Messi granted to France Football at the end of last week having been combed through. Yesterday evening, this was again the case on the set of the El Chiringuito program where the collaborators of Josep Pedrerol tried to decode each of his passages concerning FC Barcelona.

One of them particularly caught their attention: the one where Messi cites all the favorites for the final coronation in the Champions League (PSG, City, Real, Bayern, Inter) by failing to name FC Barcelona! This little phrase is considered a cheap blow to Barça.

“Messi forgot to mention FC Barcelona intentionally? “, Asked Pedrerol, receiving a shower of positive responses. “Messi must always place Barça among the favorites, railed José Alvarez. Whether it’s good or bad, we don’t care because this is simply the club of his life. “

😮¡ATENTO! 👉MESSI is OLVIDA del BARÇA para hablar de los favoritos a la CHAMPIONS … ¿A propósito? ¡Ahora in #ChiringuitoMessi con @DarioMonteroG! pic.twitter.com/5q7TfAUi3M

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 12, 2021