LoL: Riot announces deactivation of text chat feature, news

Riot readily admits, the bulk of the efforts made in 2021 focused on ways to combat anti-gambling or wild disconnections. However, it semble that the number of “bad behavior” has increased in the messaging. Several avenues are currently being followed to improve the situation in League of Legends and other Riot games, but action will be taken. in Patch 11.21. Indeed, as soon as the patch is deployed, the / all messaging in the matchmaking queues will be deleted altogether.

While / all messaging can be the source of fun social interactions between teams, as well as good-natured jokes, negative interactions are currently much more prevalent than others. We will assess the impact of this change through reports of verbal misbehavior as well as through surveys and feedback from all of you. (…)





We are aware that bad oral behavior is also present in team messaging, and disabling / all messaging does not solve all problems. But team messaging can also play an important role in coordinating (…)

We know this is a huge blow for those who just want to compliment their opponents on their skin or offer a dance party in the Baron’s Pit. But we think the benefit is well worth the sacrifice, given the growing negativity that is manifesting over / all messaging in your games, Riot says on his blog.