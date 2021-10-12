London cancels New Years fireworks display for second year in a row

A spokesman for the mayor of the British capital evokes “interesting options” to replace him, promising that “London will welcome the new year in a spectacular way”.

The full return to normal life is not immediately. The New Year’s fireworks display in London (United Kingdom) is canceled for the second year in a row, the town hall of the British capital announced on Tuesday, October 12. “Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our famous New Year’s Eve show will not take place this year on the banks of the Thames”, said a spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. The city is studying a number of“interesting options” to replace it, he added, promising that “London will welcome the New Year in spectacular fashion”.





Before the pandemic, London staged impressive fireworks every year drawing huge crowds around the Ferris wheel dubbed the London Eye on the south bank of the Thames. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic and replaced with impromptu fireworks and light shows.