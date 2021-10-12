London cancels New Years fireworks display

The New Year’s fireworks display in London, traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, the town hall of the British capital said on Tuesday (October 12th).

“Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our famous New Year’s Eve show will not take place this year on the banks of the ThamesSaid a spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The city is studying a number of “interesting optionsTo replace it, he added, promising that “London to welcome the New Year in spectacular fashion“. Before the pandemic, London staged impressive fireworks every year drawing huge crowds around the Ferris wheel dubbed the London Eye on the south bank of the Thames.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic and replaced with impromptu fireworks and light shows. According to the Sun, London is expected to celebrate the New Year with a show from midnight to 1 a.m. in Trafalgar Square in the city center.