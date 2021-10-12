London wants to change post-Brexit rules

DECRYPTION – The Secretary of State for Brexit calls for an overhaul of the Northern Irish protocol.

While the European Commission must reveal this Thursday its proposals for amendments to the Northern Irish protocol, that is to say the part of the Brexit treaty on which the relations between London and Brussels are stumbling, Lord Frost, the secretary of He UK government’s Brexit state has called for a profound reform of this protocol, which is the cornerstone of the agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

At the end of a meandering speech during which he extensively praised the virtues of Brexit – “the fundamental aspect of Brexit is its democratic character“He argued – David Frost, former Brexit negotiator, said”Northern Ireland was not an EU territory“, Before insisting on the fact that”the Northern Irish protocol does not (created) not an EU co-dominion or co-responsibility system in Northern Ireland“. “The protocol is there to support the Good Friday dealLord Frost added, referring to the peace accord.