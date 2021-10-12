More

    “Love is in the meadow”: Nathalie offends viewers

    TELEVISION – In the episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast this Monday, October 11 on M6, a short sentence pronounced by Nathalie particularly caused a reaction on social networks.

    Among his suitors, Stéphane must indeed have had their ears whistling when the latter dropped him very seriously in the car, going to look for him: “I had so many (letters from suitors), we will say that you were the least ugly of the lot ”, while the farmer asked her why she had chosen him. A phrase that caught the eye of many viewers, as we can read in the tweets below in the article.

    Just before that, Nathalie had also told him: “It’s life on the farm where you are, you’re not in the Balearics. I’m not looking for a farmer but I’m not looking for a slacker either. You don’t engage with people when you don’t know their job ”.

    A little later in the show, Stéphane will also be wrong to ask him for a towel. “Didn’t you take a towel? It’s the five-star hotel here, then, ”he hears himself answer. Not really the definition of a warm welcome …

