“Love is in the meadow”: Nathalie offends viewers

TELEVISION – In the episode of Love is in the meadow broadcast this Monday, October 11 on M6, a short sentence pronounced by Nathalie particularly caused a reaction on social networks.

Among his suitors, Stéphane must indeed have had their ears whistling when the latter dropped him very seriously in the car, going to look for him: “I had so many (letters from suitors), we will say that you were the least ugly of the lot ”, while the farmer asked her why she had chosen him. A phrase that caught the eye of many viewers, as we can read in the tweets below in the article.