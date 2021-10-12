Lucie Lucas advantaged in Dancing with the stars? Denitsa Ikonomova embroiled in accusations

For a month now, competition has been raging in Dance with the stars. And this year, the candidates are not lacking in level! Lucie Lucas is particularly one of the most to be feared, rising every week to the top of the standings and quite easily escaping elimination. With her partner Anthony Colette, the actress is always a hit on the floor, receiving good encouragement and good grades from the jury. Denitsa Ikonomova seems every time particularly seduced by the technique and mastery of Lucie Lucas. It must be said that the quadruple champion of the TF1 program knows what Lucie Lucas is capable of. In 2016, she had the opportunity to coach her on the set of Love at first sight in Jaipur.





Thus, our colleagues from We both wondered if their friendship did not obstruct the dancer’s judgment. “I do not believe that. Denitsa is a very righteous person. She is very whole and honest. I don’t think she’s being complacent with me. She is right, it must be said. It will allow me to move forward“, then defended Lucie Lucas. The actress added that there was even a”tacit contract“between her and the one who was close to Rayane Bensetti:”I believe she feels completely free to be completely forthright in helping me and I am grateful to her for that.“

Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette have in any case an appointment at the next bonus of Dance with the stars expected on October 15. The pair will still have to surpass themselves to hope to continue the adventure, especially since they have to face them eight other couples equally formidable. There are Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac, Geremy Credeville and Candice Pascal, Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata, Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Millette, Aurelie Pons and Adrien Caby, Tayc and Fauve Hautot, Michou and Elsa Bois and Wejdene and Samuel Texier.