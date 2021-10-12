Lucie Lucas responds to accusations of favoritism by Denitsa Ikonomova

During the last premium of Dance with the stars, Dita Von Teese, accompanied by Christophe Licata, was directly qualified for the next bonus thanks to her rumba which caused a sensation! Jean-Baptise Maunier unfortunately left the adventure while Michou stood out for one of the parts of his body … And then there is the one that we had discovered in Clem and who is also part of the star cast of TF1’s flagship dance show. Lucie Lucas receives the compliments of the jury every week, including those of Denitsa Ikonomova whom she knows well since the latter coached her for the TV movie Love at first sight in Jaipur, released in 2016. It did not take more for some Internet users to cry favoritism …

“I am grateful to him”





It is alongside Anthony Colette that Lucie Lucas gets off every week on the floor of DALS. The actress who has the merit of causing a sensation wanted to answer all the bad tongues that imply that she would be favored. It is up to our colleagues to We both that she confided in on this subject which may seem thorny. It was therefore following a question on the potential favoritism from which she would benefit that Lucie Lucas replied “I do not believe so. Denitsa is a very righteous person. She is very whole and honest. I don’t think she’s being complacent with me. She is right, it must be said. It will allow me to move forward ”. The actress of Clem added “I think she feels completely free to be completely frank to help me and I am grateful to her”.

Kahina Boudjidj