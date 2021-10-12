Luxembourg: official lines, channel and time of the match

This Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 8:45 p.m., follow Portugal – Luxembourg (World Cup 2022) live on TV. This meeting will be broadcast live on L’Equipe Live (therefore reserved for subscribers to the sports daily). Live score, line-up, other matches of this international evening: here is everything you need to know about this match.





Portugal are opposed to Luxembourg, at home, on the occasion of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the Europe zone. Second in Group A, one length behind Serbia, Fernando Santos’ players will take the lead if they win and will find themselves in a good position for qualification. The mission of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partners should not pose any problems against a modest selection, third in the pool and out of the race for a presence in Qatar, which remains on a defeat against Serbia (0-1). For their part, the 2016 European champions want to confirm after a large friendly victory against Qatar (3-0), with achievements from Cristiano Ronaldo, José Fonte and André Silva.





Official team rosters from Portugal – Luxembourg

Portugal, the official team composition: Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Moutinho, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, André Silva

Luxembourg, the official team composition: Moris; Jans, Chanot, Carlson; Pinto, Martins Pereira, Barreiro, O. Thill; S. Thill; Rodriguez; Sinani

Portugal – Luxembourg: on which channel?

The match Portugal – Luxembourg will be offered live on The Live Team from 8:45 p.m.. The qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup can often be followed on L’Equipe or the L’Equipe Live service for subscribers for matches in the Europe and Africa zone (apart from matches of the France team). Matches in the AmSud zone will be visible on beIN channels.







Score Portugal – Luxembourg and full tv program

While unable to watch the match live on tv or streaming, you can follow Portugal – Luxembourg score on our results page. Cards, goals, substitutions: follow this game minute by minute live. Here is also the full tv program of the day’s meetings:

