    M6 Journalists Assaulted During Drug Trafficking Report

    Louise Bernard with Alexis Patri

    A team of M6 journalists was attacked in the town of Canteleu, in Normandy, near Rouen. The journalists of the channel carried out a report on a case of drug trafficking mediated after the opening of a judicial investigation by the public prosecutor of Bobigny.

    A new assault on journalists. It took place Monday in Canteleu, a Norman town near Rouen, and targeted an M6 film crew. The attacked journalists were reporting on a drug trafficking case, which has been in the media for a few days, following the opening of a judicial investigation by the Bobigny public prosecutor’s office and a wave of arrests which notably led to the detention of the mayor of the municipality, Mélanie Boulanger, for 36 hours.


    M6 journalists were first insulted. Once they took refuge inside their car, they were attacked with iron bars and projectiles. The Society of Journalists of M6 condemned “this inadmissible aggression against our journalists and the freedom of the press”.


