MacBook, M2 chip, AirPods … Apple sets the date of its keynote at October 18

The iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPads are here. It’s time to move on to the rest of the program at Apple. The apple brand announced a new keynote on October 18. MacBooks and the new home chip should be on the agenda.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are on the right track, iPad mini lives his life and Apple Watch Series 7 arrives this Friday. It was time to move on to the rest of the program at Apple.

This Tuesday, the Californian brand announced the holding of a new keynote on Monday, October 18 at 7 p.m. (Paris time). Still no public event, but a conference presenting the novelties recorded from Apple Park in Cupertino.

A powerful meeting

To believe the invitation that proclaims Unleashed (translated into French by Hang in there), we will have to expect speed. Greg Joswiak went there once again with his animation for Twitter to tease the next date. And it’s diving into Hyperspace Star wars which seems to be on the lookout for all fans of the brand as the animation recalls this leap into a new dimension …

The month of October doing so, the new MacBooks and therefore the new version of the home M1 chip should be on the program of the event. So, we will have to expect a riot of energy in the next computers in sight.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl – Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

What to expect from the event? The arrival of new MacBook models in terms of substance and form, a first since 2016. In the meantime, Apple had contented itself with refining its models with Touch Bar, expanding the screen to 16 inches or adding an M1 chip in his MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, then in its iMac and Mac mini. This time, we expect a new design, maybe (finally) a 14-inch screen in the 13-inch chassis, but also the return of the MagSafe magnetic charge or even the HDMI port claimed by fans of the brand, but worn long gone (like many connections on MacBooks …).

But the biggest expectation will concern the revival of the home chip. At WWDC, a MacBook Pro with M1X chip had leaked without knowing whether it was a joke or a mistake. It is obvious that the chip will be there to consummate the divorce with Intel for good. The invitation with its Apple heart more powerful than the rest and visibly more supplied (in microprocessors?) Seems to attest to this.





Looking at the video more closely, we can also see a double speed, as if to symbolize the difference between the CPU and especially the GPU on which Apple has made great progress on the iPhone 13. This could also be boosted on the MacBook. . How about a mini-LED screen in sight? The black background, the multiple luminous points could recall the slab of the last iPad Pro 12.9 which embed the M1 chip to wait on a MacBook. The one with a 14-inch screen could lend itself to this.

Who of AirPods?

Not sure that we see new versions of Mac Pro and other appear Mac mini, a new iMac while the previous one showed up in the spring. Or it would be a new look iMac Pro which would have much more its place at an event dedicated to more informed and professional users.

There remains the question of the AirPods that we expected in September and which did not show. With their new possibilities, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 could be the surprise guests of the possible last event of the year before Christmas. Perfect timing for the holidays and a place under the tree. We want to believe it just for the musical addition on the Twitter video.

And the tech week promises to be dense. Apple will meet the day before the Google conference to present the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro…