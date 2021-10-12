Madonna au naturel: without filter, her face shocks the audience

She doesn’t give herself a minute of rest! On October 11, 2021, Madonna had a head on Jimmy Fallon’s set and then hosted a secret concert in the basement of New York’s Red Rooster restaurant … before inviting the crowd to follow her through the streets of the Harlem district, where she notably performed her title Like a Prayer, on the steps of a local church. Sacred tour de force for the 63-year-old artist who, alas, has not received only positive reviews following his performance.





Far from the cameras, far from social networks, Madonna was displayed naturally in a total black look to die for, crowned with tinsel jewelry. Seeing her without the led rings, filters and other effects that help her to always be on top, especially on social networks, some have allowed themselves to note a certain difference – spoiler, what we see on Instagram does not correspond to real life. And after all what does it matter? At 63, Madonna is still the Queen of Pop, she has six children she adores who are just as talented as she is, and she even found love working with her very young dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, whom she loves publicly despite being 36 years apart.