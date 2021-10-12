Magali Berdah and her companion: two members of their family murdered by stabbing

It is a terrible affair which the judicial police of Marseille have been dealing with since Sunday evening. In Allauch, a town located in the Bouches-du-Rhône, two people were found dead in a vacation rental. It was firefighters from the region, alerted by the woman’s daughter, who were the first to go to the scene, where they discovered the horror scene.

A man and a woman in their forties were lying naked in a pool of blood and were covered with a sheet. According to the first information, relayed by BFMTV, they were allegedly victims of several stab wounds. The mystery remains, however, still whole on the motive of these murders as well as on the identity of the possible aggressors, who have disappeared for the time being. “The scene is very strange. We don’t know if the drama happened behind closed doors or if an outside person intervened.“, reported a police source to Provence.





Investigators are also seeking to learn more about the couple violently killed. They were able to discover that the man was born in 1975 and was unknown to the police. As for the woman, born in 1971, she has already been sentenced in the past for sham marriages. According to Purepeople.com, it was confirmed that it was indeed Stéphane Teboul’s sister, who is none other than Magali Berdah’s companion. The bodies were found by the couple’s daughters, who worried they would not hear from them. The famous businesswoman, her companion and the relatives of the deceased are currently in Marseille, and are “shocked“.

Stéphane Teboul soberly shared his unprecedented grief by posting a black heart on Instagram.