Magali Berdah: her brother-in-law and sister-in-law murdered in a vacation rental

On Sunday October 10, Magali Berdah’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law were murdered in the south of France. They are said to have succumbed to several stab wounds while in a vacation rental.

Terrible drama for Magali Berdah. According to information from Purepeople, the businesswoman’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law were murdered on Sunday October 10. They were in Allauch, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, and were staying in a vacation rental where this tragedy allegedly took place. Called on the spot by the couple’s daughter, worried about not hearing from her parents, the firefighters would have found the two forty-something, naked, lying under a sheet covered in blood, victims of several stab wounds.. “The scene is very strange. We don’t know if the drama was played out behind closed doors or if an outside person intervened.”, confided a source of the police in Provence.

A flagrant investigation into the count of intentional homicides has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy and was entrusted to the judicial police of Marseille. On his Instagram account, Stéphane Teboul, the companion of Magali Berdah, paid tribute to his sister. He posted the photo of a burning candle in front of a black heart. In comments, many candidates of reality TV gave him their support. “So sad my Steph a lot of courage”, wrote Adixia. “A lot of courage”, added Amélie Neten. “Courage my brother”, Noré reacted. In his Instagram story, Stéphane Teboul announced that “prayers” for his “dear sister” will take place this Tuesday, October 12 in Paris and that she will be buried the next day.

Magali Berdah: the bodies of his relatives were autopsied

France Blue gave more details about the drama. According to our colleagues, the body of Magali Berdah’s sister-in-law was stabbed with ten stab wounds. His companion would have been the victim of about twenty stab wounds. The 50-year-old woman was known to the police for having organized sham marriages, according to the first elements of the investigation. Investigators, who are wondering about the possible intervention of a third party, also found a small amount of cocaine in the accommodation, an apartment hotel in the town of Allauch. Autopsies were performed for “define more precisely the circumstances in which the victims died”, but have not yet been made public.

