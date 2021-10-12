[MAJ] Intel Core i9-12900K: Brutal performance, but unreasonable consumption and temperatures?

Today, we have the right to a new bench with the future processor, a 10 nm Alder Lake-S model that will set the record straight against, finally dixit the blues. This processor has the right 8 P cores with HT and 8 E cores without HT, for 24 cores in total.

The latter has just passed once again under CPU-Z and the excellent performance of the most pchu model is confirmed. Thus, it produces some 827 points in Single, far ahead of AMD and its 5800X / 5900X / 5950X and 11,456 points in Multi, therefore ahead of the 5900X and just below the 5950X.

Performance which, at first glance, therefore seems excellent.





But there it is, this clearly seems to be achieved at the expense of consumption and temperatures. For consumption, the CPU would have drained 257 watts in Burn … And on the side of temperatures, a 108 is displayed, but we do not know with what type of cooling. Maybe we are with an Intel stock.

Update of the news of October 11, 2021 : This morning, we have the right to the complete test under Cinebench R20, a real test. So in Single the processor gets 768 points and in Multi we get 10,545 points. In our test of the 5950X, the latter offered 640 points in Single and 10,337 points in Multi. The 12900K would therefore be well ahead of the 5950X in production. It remains to know the In Game performances.