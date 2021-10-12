Marie-Anne Chazel separated from Christian Clavier: “My life is elsewhere, with Philippe”

Marie-Anne Chazel is fed up with questions about her marriage to Christian Clavier. Divorced for ages, the actress has rebuilt her life. However, she received a question from Jordan de Luxe on the air Non Stop People, Monday October 11, 2021. “I’m not interested in talking about it. My life is elsewhere now, with Philippe!“she said.

Marie-Anne Chazel has been in a relationship with businessman Philippe Raffard for more than ten years. Appeared a few times together during various events, the two personalities remain quite discreet about their romance.





If Marie-Anne Chazel refuses to talk about her marriage to Christian Clavier, it is because she had already told the story many times. With Faustine Bollaert, the actress said that her ex-husband had asked her in marriage twice before obtaining a positive response. “I have never been married. Christian has proposed to me twice, I said ‘no’ twice. I may have been wrong at the time, I don’t know“, she had confided. Marie-Anne Chazel had had to face the infidelities of her man:”I learned how to do it. I think it’s a talent that you acquire older. We say to ourselves that it is less serious, that it can happen!“

Together, the two actors of Tanned had welcomed a girl named Margot, now 38, who works in humanitarian aid. “I am totally in awe of her life choices, the courage she has to do what she does and the very difficult situations she faces,” she commented on the show. Tea or coffee.