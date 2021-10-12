Mario Party Superstars: Nintendo presents the party program!

On October 29, Mario Party will be back with the Superstars episode. Several boards, dozens of mini-games and an always joyful atmosphere seem to be on the program of this new version, obviously expected on Switch.

A little over two weeks before the release, Nintendo released a video showing us the sets, some of the mini-games, the modes and the various features of this Mario Party Superstars. It all starts with highlighting 5 boards from the Mario Party game released on Nintendo 64, redone for the occasion. We will therefore find the Tropical Island of Yoshi, the Space Station, the Birthday Cake of Peach, the Woody Woods and the Land of Horror.

Each of them has particularities that can change the course of the game. Because, let’s remember, Mario Party is a 4 party party game. In other words, the players progress on a board by throwing a dice and participate in mini-games to earn coins, to be exchanged for stars. The player with the most wins the game. Playable single player, local multiplayer or online, Mario Party Superstars will allow players to exchange using stickers, but also save a game in progress to resume it later. A good way not to lose progress, especially during a 30-lap marathon game.





In total, players will be able to participate in 100 mini-games, from all episodes of the license. Some of them will be played individually, others will require a two-on-two or three-to-one team. Finally, if you prefer to put aside the board game aspect to focus on the trials, it will be possible to select Mountain mode in mini-games, offering 7 variations: Free Play, Team Match, Trio Challenge, Sports and Puzzle, Survival, Coin Battle, and a Daily Challenge.

