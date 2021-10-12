More

    Marlène Schiappa “asked social networks to remove the video”

    News


    Posted

    Update

    Video length: 3 min.

    "Authors" of the assault on the teacher in Combs-la-ville "were arrested and taken into custody", says Marlène Schiappa

    Article written by

    The Minister Delegate for Citizenship was, Monday, received in “Your political guest” on the franceinfo channel. She mentioned the video of the assault of a teacher in Combs-la-Ville, widely relayed on social networks.

    “I contacted all the platforms and social networks with which we work to ask them to remove the video” of the assault of a teacher brutally jostled by a student in Combs-la-Ville (Seine-et-Marne) on October 8, asserted, Monday October 11 in “Your political guest” on the franceinfo channel, the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa.

    This attack also gave rise to the arrest of three high school students “who have been placed in police custody”, said the former Secretary of State in charge of Equality between women and men. The member of the government also affirmed that the video, widely shared on social networks and which aroused the indignation of the teaching staff, peaks at nearly two million views. She is “still available on the platforms”, said Marlène Schiappa.

    Newsletter

    all the news in video

    Receive most of our news with our newsletter

    Newsletter subscription

    France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.

    articles On the same topic

    related subjects

    seen from europe

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“They pulled me to the vehicle like a dog”
    Next articleMcphy energy: These groups which already benefit on the stock market from Macron’s France 2030 plan

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC