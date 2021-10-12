Marlène Schiappa “asked social networks to remove the video”

The Minister Delegate for Citizenship was, Monday, received in “Your political guest” on the franceinfo channel. She mentioned the video of the assault of a teacher in Combs-la-Ville, widely relayed on social networks.

“I contacted all the platforms and social networks with which we work to ask them to remove the video” of the assault of a teacher brutally jostled by a student in Combs-la-Ville (Seine-et-Marne) on October 8, asserted, Monday October 11 in “Your political guest” on the franceinfo channel, the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa.

This attack also gave rise to the arrest of three high school students “who have been placed in police custody”, said the former Secretary of State in charge of Equality between women and men. The member of the government also affirmed that the video, widely shared on social networks and which aroused the indignation of the teaching staff, peaks at nearly two million views. She is “still available on the platforms”, said Marlène Schiappa.