Maserati’s electrical overhaul has begun

Major works are continuing at Stellantis. In Germany, Stellantis has just announced the shutdown of the Opel plant in Einbach until 2022. Officially, the reasons are simple: the shortage of certain components. But the unions fear above all that this is mainly a phase of transition towards the closure of the site, while it is rumored that Stellantis could try to make two Opel factories independent from a legal point of view, which would make them depend directly on Stellantis in the Netherlands, and no longer on Opel. The unacknowledged goal is a search for “flexibility”.





The global group is also making some changes in Italy. By 2024, a large Italian electric “hub” will be created in the Mirafiori plant, around Turin, where the electric Fiat 500 and Maserati Levante are already assembled. In this reorganization, the employees of the Grugliasco site will be transferred to Mirafiori to reinforce the workforce. And with them, the Ghibli and Quattroporte.

One of the objectives is to create teams for the transition of Maserati, which will gradually become a 100% electric brand with, initially, the arrival of the replacement for the GranTurismo, which will do without a combustion engine. In addition to the GranTurismo / GranCabrio duo, a new electric SUV will also be produced by Maserati in the near future.