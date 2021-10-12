More

    Mazda makes some changes to the Mazda3 and CX-30

    Business


    Mazda announces today the arrival of small novelties on the 2022 range of CX-30 and Mazda3, cousins ​​of platform, engines and equipment. These are mainly small additions in terms of staffing, in particular with the arrival of a new shade “Platinum Quartz”. Mazda has also revamped the rear light signature with redesigned turn signals.

    Technology is not left out with the services connected via the MyMazda application, which officially land on the two cars. They make it possible in particular to lock the doors remotely, to locate the vehicle or to obtain information on its status.

    Mazda also unveils the special “Homura” series (available in Skyactiv 122 and 180 hp), which in fact mixes basic elements of the Sportline and Style finishes and adds:


    • Active recognition of moving obstacles in forward motion (FCTA)
    • Intelligent Reverse Brake Support (SCBS AR)
    • Adaptive Cruise Control (MRCC) with Traffic Assistance System (CTS)
    • Front parking radar, reversing camera and 360 ° camera
    • Driver warning system with camera (DAA)
    • Heated front seats Keyless entry and closure
    • Dual-zone automatic air conditioning
    • Dark-tinted rear windows
    • Electric tailgate (Only on CX-30)
    • “Piano Black” exterior door jambs
    • 18 ” black rims
    • Black mirror caps
    • Black cloth seats with red stitching

    Prices start at € 27,300 for the new CX-30 range and € 25,100 for the Mazda3.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMacBook, M2 chip, AirPods … Apple sets the date of its keynote at October 18
    Next articleon its 31, Algeria takes the lead!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC