Mazda makes some changes to the Mazda3 and CX-30

Mazda announces today the arrival of small novelties on the 2022 range of CX-30 and Mazda3, cousins ​​of platform, engines and equipment. These are mainly small additions in terms of staffing, in particular with the arrival of a new shade “Platinum Quartz”. Mazda has also revamped the rear light signature with redesigned turn signals.

Technology is not left out with the services connected via the MyMazda application, which officially land on the two cars. They make it possible in particular to lock the doors remotely, to locate the vehicle or to obtain information on its status.

Mazda also unveils the special “Homura” series (available in Skyactiv 122 and 180 hp), which in fact mixes basic elements of the Sportline and Style finishes and adds:





Active recognition of moving obstacles in forward motion (FCTA)

Intelligent Reverse Brake Support (SCBS AR)

Adaptive Cruise Control (MRCC) with Traffic Assistance System (CTS)

Front parking radar, reversing camera and 360 ° camera

Driver warning system with camera (DAA)

Heated front seats Keyless entry and closure

Dual-zone automatic air conditioning

Dark-tinted rear windows

Electric tailgate (Only on CX-30)

“Piano Black” exterior door jambs

18 ” black rims

Black mirror caps

Black cloth seats with red stitching

Prices start at € 27,300 for the new CX-30 range and € 25,100 for the Mazda3.