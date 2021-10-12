Mbappé has already joined Zidane!

By scoring in the Nations League final on Sunday, Kylian Mbappé achieved a feat that Zinedine Zidane was the only French player to be able to boast of.

Zero goals and a meager assist: the statistics of Kylian Mbappé to the Euro are painful to say the least. And too bad if the Parisian striker was involved in five of the seven goals scored by the Blues. The former Monegasque will have caught up well in the Final Four of the League of Nations. Decisive passer on the signed score reduction Karim Benzema then author of the goal of the equalizer against Belgium, the Bondynois put it back against Spain in the final.

Also Read: Pogba’s Powerful Halftime Speech

Again decisive passer for Karim Benzema, even if all the credit goes to the Madrilenian, the world champion delivered his own by scoring the winning goal (2-1) at the start of the last ten minutes. With two goals and two assists to his credit, the Frenchman is the most decisive player in this Final Four.





Zidane remains the top scorer in the final

Thanks to this achievement, Kylian Mbappé has also entered the annals of French football. The Parisian is indeed only the second player to score in two finals of a major aa tournament. Author of the third tricolor goal in the final against Croatia at the World Cup in Russia, Kylian Mbappé joins Zinedine Zidane with three goals in the World Cup finals, with a double in 1998 and a goal against Italy in 2006.

In total, they are twelve to have scored in the final of a major competition for France: Michel Platini and Bruno Bellone at Euro 1984, Zinedine Zidane and Emmanuel Petit at the 1998 World Cup, Sylvain Wiltord and Rober Pires and the ‘Euro 2000, Patrick Vieira at the 2001 Confederations Cup, Thierry Henry at the 2003 Confederations Cup, Zinedine Zidane at the 2006 World Cup, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba at the 2018 World Cup and therefore Kylian again Mbappé and Karim Benzema at the League of Nations 2021.

Read also:Fifa ranking: Disappointment for the BluesPogba, the bloody blow against Pavard!The team is controversial in Belgium