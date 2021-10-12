Mbappé’s goal remains across the Busquets gorge

Spanish captain Sergio Busquets was very disappointed at the end of the match between France and Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday night. Both teams had opportunities to win late in the match in Milan, after two goals signed Mikel Oyarzabal and Karim Benzema and the Blues took the advantage in a rather controversial context, Kylian Mbappé having deceived Unai Simon. And the PSG star seems to be offside on Theo Hernandez’s pass, despite a ball deflected by Eric Garcia.





“A second offside goal”

Busquets spoke about it after the meeting, saying the validation of the goal was a mistake, but admitted that Spain fell short in some areas. “The second goal seemed offside to me. We stretched the defensive line really well.” thundered the Barça player at the microphone of the Cadena COPE. “I think Mbappé was offside. However, we have to take another step to win major titles.” Despite the disappointment of the result, it was a memorable evening for Busquets on a personal level. The FC Barcelona player made his 131st appearance for the Iberian national team against the Blues, which places him fourth in the list of internationals from La Roja.