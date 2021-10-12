Mcphy energy: These groups which already benefit on the stock market from Macron’s France 2030 plan

(BFM Bourse) – McPhy, EDF, Vergnet … Many groups benefit, on the stock market, from the investment plan of 30 billion euros announced by Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in order to “reindustrialize France”

While the milestone of six months before the first round of the presidential election was crossed this Sunday, the President of the Republic – not yet officially in the campaign for his re-election – presented on Tuesday an investment plan called “France 2030” before promote the emergence and development of new strategic sectors. Among the ten priorities established by Emmanuel Macron include nuclear and renewable energies, green mobility, hydrogen, biomedicines, agroecology, semiconductors and batteries.

“The strategy for 2030 must lead us to invest 30 billion euros to respond” to what can be considered as “a kind of French growth deficit”, estimated Emmanuel Macron in front of some 200 business leaders and students . These announcements by the Head of State are already benefiting a myriad of companies listed in Paris, active in the fields of activity mentioned above.

Foremost among these companies is EDF, whose share gained 2.3% at 11:50 am after Emmanuel Macron affirmed his desire to provide France with small nuclear reactors (or SMR, for “small modular reactor”, a power ranging from 25 to 500 megawatts against 1,600 for an EPR) during this decade. Also present in nuclear, Assystem (engineering and management of critical and complex infrastructure projects) gained nearly 3% in reaction to this announcement, while the Gorgé group (nuclear security) reduced its losses to -1.2%.

“Leader in green hydrogen”

France must also consider the construction of “two gigafactories or electrolysers” to become “leader of green hydrogen” in 2030, which will allow the “decarbonization of the industry”, affirmed Emmanuel Macron. A strategic priority that benefits in particular McPhy (+ 9.3%), Hydrogen de France (+ 5.9%) or Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (+ 2.4%). Air Liquide is also coming back close to equilibrium.

Robotics, seabed and agrotech

Perhaps more surprisingly, the Head of State includes the exploration of the deep seabed among the priorities of the “France 2030” investment plan so as not to “leave a large part of the globe in the unknown”. This exploration is “an extraordinary lever for understanding living things, for accessing certain rare metals, for understanding the functioning of new innovation ecosystems”, particularly in terms of health, he explained. On the stock market, TechnipEnergies did not take advantage of this (-0.8%) despite its strategic refocusing (visibly opportune) at the end of June towards the exploitation of mineral resources from the ocean floor. The other French specialist in the study of the seabed (for the oil industry), CGG, for its part lost nearly 5%.

The President of the Republic has also announced 2 billion euros of investments in “disruptive” innovations in agriculture, in particular in robotics, out of the 30 billion of the “France 2030” plan. Atos, which participated last April in “FlexiGroBots”, a project which aims to give robot manufacturers the means to build and deploy multi-robot systems for the food industry, could benefit from it but it is not the cases (-1.2%). Down 4% at the opening, Parrot (whose drones have professional applications in agriculture) returned close to balance (-0.2%) around 12:20 p.m.

Finally, Emmanuel Macron unveiled a budget of 500 million euros for the development of renewable energies, which is reflected on the stock market by a jump of more than 10% of the manufacturer of medium-power wind turbines Vergnet.

