meeting between representatives of the European Union and the Taliban

In the streets of Kabul, October 9, 2021. JORGE SILVA / REUTERS

To fight against its diplomatic isolation, the new regime in Afghanistan is continuing discussions. Taliban leaders will meet with officials from the European Union (EU) and the United States on Tuesday, October 12, in Doha.

” Tomorrow [mardi], we will meet the representatives of the EU. We have positive meetings with representatives from other countries ”Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Taliban foreign minister, said at a conference in the Qatari capital. “We want positive relationships with the whole world. We believe in balanced international relations. We believe that such a balanced relationship can save Afghanistan from instability ”the official added, according to a live translation of his speech from Pashtun into English.

This meeting will take place in Doha and will also include representatives of the United States, said EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali, without specifying the number or the functions of the European delegates. “This is an informal exchange, at a technical level. It does not constitute recognition of the “interim government” “, she added.

According to her, this exchange should “Allow the United States and Europeans to tackle problems” such as freedom of movement for those wishing to leave Afghanistan, access to humanitarian aid, women’s rights, and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a sanctuary for groups “Terrorists”.

Don’t just “watch and wait”

The EU seeks above all to prevent a “Collapse” of Afghanistan, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, after a ministerial meeting. “We can’t just watch and wait. We must act, and quickly ”, he added.

The new Islamist regime, which came to power in Afghanistan in August, has not been recognized by any country. But faced with the imminence of a serious humanitarian crisis in this country entirely dependent on international aid after twenty years of war, diplomatic maneuvers are increasing.





On Saturday in Doha, the Taliban met with US officials for the first direct talks with Washington since taking power. Their foreign minister called on the United States to establish ” good relations “ and not “Weaken the current government in Afghanistan”.

After hosting talks between the Taliban and the United States for years, Qatar continues to play an essential mediating role between the Islamist movement and the Western chancelleries. Recently, senior Taliban officials received the British envoy to Afghanistan, Simon Gass, in Kabul.

And a spokesman for the German foreign ministry told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that a delegation from his country had met Monday with “Senior Taliban representatives in Doha”. Security, terrorist threats and human rights issues were discussed “In a professional atmosphere”, he added.

” Broken promises “

Amir Khan Muttaqi also assured that the Taliban were able to have the “Control” on the challenge posed by the Islamic State (IS) organization, which recently increased the number of attacks in Afghanistan. “We have a lot of positive results (…) all of their attempts were 98% neutralized and we are well prepared for the future ”, argued the Taliban minister, who pledged to prevent terrorist attacks against foreign countries being fomented from Afghan soil.

Since the departure of American troops from Afghanistan on August 30, the Taliban movement has shown a white footing in the hope of forging relations with foreign powers, particularly the West. The latter insist on the need to respect human rights, in particular those of women, the Taliban having imposed a brutal regime during their previous reign.

If the boys were allowed to return to the school benches three weeks ago, the girls were asked to stay at home, as well as the teachers. Amir Khan Muttaqi justified the exclusion of girls from schools by the closures linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The reopening of schools has already started”, he assured.

On Monday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres denounced broken promises by the Taliban to women and girls. He urged them to “Fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law”.