Meghan and Harry: the Sussexes give up baptizing their daughter Lilibet in the United Kingdom

Born on June 4, Lilibet, the second daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be baptized in the coming weeks. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to organize the ceremony in the United Kingdom, it would seem that they have just given up …
This is an event that has been causing a lot of ink to flow for several weeks: the baptism of Lilibet, the second child of Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle. In view of the tensions that reign within the British royal family, the blessing does not seem easy to organize. A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the baptismal plans were still being finalized, as revealed The Sun this Tuesday, October 12. And the latest twist: the christening of Queen Elizabeth II’s 11th great-granddaughter may not take place in the UK as the couple wanted.
In the Telegraph, experts from the British royal family have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do “will not baptize their daughter, Lilibet, in the UK” and should organize, instead, “an episcopal ceremony in Los Angeles”. However, the little girl, born on June 4, could be baptized by Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered the sermon at the couple wedding, and who is the head of the episcopal church.
Who will be present at the baptism of Lilibet, the daughter of Meghan Markle and Harry?
If the celebration takes place in the United States, it is not sure that the British royal family will make the trip. It is unlikely that His Majesty Elizabeth ii can attend, she who has not yet had the happiness of being able to hug Lilibet. A news which should however rejoice Prince William, Harry’s big brother, who according to The Express, did not want her niece to be baptized in England …
