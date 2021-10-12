Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: their daughter Lilibet will not be baptized in Windsor

We finally know the last word! After months of procrastination and rumors, the answer has just been announced: Lilibet Diana Mounbatten will not be baptized in Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor. Born on June 4, 2021 in Santa Barbara (California), the granddaughter of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle is at the heart of strong tensions despite herself. Since his parents have been on bad terms with the rest of the British royal family, the preparations for his baptism have been completely messed up. Nearby Telegraph, a staff member of the Windsor Clan revealed that Prince Harry’s dream has indeed fallen through the cracks. “There will be no baptism in the UK. It will not happen”.

And another source to explain, in the pages of Daily Express that this cancellation would be due to the categorical refusal of Prince William. “According to a very good source, Prince William is the one who said ‘no (…) that is really not a good idea’. The Duke of Sussex was to go to England to attend a ceremony in tribute to Lady Diana, on October 19, but the thirty-something canceled his visit.





Lilibet Diana baptized in the USA: her place in the line in danger

As for the baptism of her daughter, the British media are speculating that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will turn to the Episcopal Church of the United States, which is part of the Anglican Communion, to have their child baptized. A blow when you know how much the youngest son of Prince Charles wanted his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to be present. But this departure from tradition could harm the little girl in the future. According to Daily Express, if Lilibet Diana is baptized abroad, it is quite possible that her place in the line of the family will suffer!

As a reminder, the monarch and the other members of the family have still not met the 5-month-old. In addition, another baptism is organized in Windsor: that of Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, the daughter of Princess Beatrice of York, born September 18.