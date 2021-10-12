Memphis Depay cracked a flagship PSG rookie

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the biggest disappointments of the decade in the Champions League

Present this Sunday at a press conference on the eve of the match between the Netherlands and Gibraltar, as part of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup, Georginio Wijnaldum praised his teammate in the selection, Memphis Depay.

“Memphis is a great player. I think the team is doing so well because of him. Personally, I think I am doing so well because he is so good that our opponents have to constantly watch him. space for me, for other midfielders. He makes the players around him better. He’s a striker now, but he does more than just score goals, he makes things happen, he gets Assists. We are very lucky to have him, “said the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder of the FC Barcelona striker.