    Memphis Depay cracked a flagship PSG rookie

    Present this Sunday at a press conference on the eve of the match between the Netherlands and Gibraltar, as part of the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup, Georginio Wijnaldum praised his teammate in the selection, Memphis Depay.

    “Memphis is a great player. I think the team is doing so well because of him. Personally, I think I am doing so well because he is so good that our opponents have to constantly watch him. space for me, for other midfielders. He makes the players around him better. He’s a striker now, but he does more than just score goals, he makes things happen, he gets Assists. We are very lucky to have him, “said the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder of the FC Barcelona striker.

    FC Barcelona striker Memphis Depay received praise from his team-mate in the selection, Georginio Wijnaldum, who arrived at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

