MENU. Tour de France 2022: we show you a preview of the main lines of the route, Occitanie still spoiled!

the essential

Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France, will unveil the 2022 route (for men and for women) this Thursday, October 14 at the end of the morning. The Dispatch Almost all of it will be revealed to you this Tuesday evening. Everything will start in Denmark and end in Occitania. From Mende to Rocamadour, the peloton will roam our region for more than a week.

The yellow jersey placed under the protection of the Black Madonna! Three days after having greeted Bernadette and the Lady of Massabielle on the banks of the Gave, the Tour de France 2022 should know its epilogue on the holy way of Rocamadour. Tomorrow, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, on the occasion of the presentation of the 109th edition which will leave on Friday July 1 from Copenhagen in Denmark, Christian Prud-homme, the patron of the Grande Boucle, could therefore formalize this very “religious”. »Third week.

To fully understand, we must go back in time and stop on this afternoon of Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Pierre Caubin and his Occitans had brilliantly taken up the challenge of a return to competition, stopped five months earlier at the ‘arrival from Paris-Nice at a time when no one wore a mask and this Covid-19 filth (the or the?) had not yet chosen its genre.





The Quercy chrono

The rebirth thanks to this “Route d’Occitanie-La Dépêche du Midi” had taken place in Saint-Affrique with an exceptional line-up (Bernal was going to win in the end ahead of Sivakov, Vlasov, Pinot, Mollema, Porte …), and four days later, the race touched one of the most dazzling major sites in the region, that of Rocamadour with a nice number from Benoît Cosnefroy heavily hit on Saturday in Lombardy. Christian Prudhomme was there, he liked it, liked it a lot and, next summer, he therefore plans to come back for the apotheosis of the Tour. If the indiscretions are confirmed, the survivors, who arrived the day before in Cahors, will explain themselves on an individual time trial between Lacapelle-Marival and the place of pilgrimage.

All departments served

The Lot, crossed for the first time in 1951 during Hugo Koblet’s feat, had its first start in 1978 (Figeac), its first arrival in 1994 (Cahors) but never the honor of hosting the final stage , the Champs on Sundays having been transformed into a criterium for years. Lozère, Aveyron, Tarn, Aude, Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Hautes-Pyrénées, Gers and undoubtedly Tarn-et-Garonne will have their end of Tour. No one has been forgotten.

Discover the menu offered below La Dépêche du Midi, a few hours from the officialization of the course, Thursday October 14 at midday.