Mercato: After Kylian Mbappé, Real rushes on Aurélien Tchouameni

According to the Madrid media, Real are currently looking for a replacement (or an understudy) at Casemiro. “Monaco player’s name has been underlined in red“, assures Marca, which specifies, however, that other clubs are interested in the midfielder, such as Chelsea or Juventus Turin. In Italy, the interest of the Old Lady is also confirmed on Tuesday.
Under contract until 2024 with AS Monaco, Tchouameni will therefore certainly be very much in demand during the next mercatos. At the end of last season, the principals of the Principality’s club warned everyone: it will be necessary to “big offers“to convince them to let go of their new star.
