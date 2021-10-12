Mercato: After Kylian Mbappé, Real rushes on Aurélien Tchouameni

This time, Aurélien Tchouameni is the new attraction of the transfer window. Witness the front page of Marca this Tuesday, an almost always reliable barometer to measure the popularity of a player on the transfer market. This Tuesday, the middle of AS Monaco is thus found in full page of the Madrid daily. With an evocative title: “Real Madrid goal“. Holder with the Blues in the final of the League of Nations, Tchouameni visibly caught the eye of the Merengues. And could become a recruitment priority just after Kylian Mbappé.

According to the Madrid media, Real are currently looking for a replacement (or an understudy) at Casemiro. “Monaco player’s name has been underlined in red“, assures Marca, which specifies, however, that other clubs are interested in the midfielder, such as Chelsea or Juventus Turin. In Italy, the interest of the Old Lady is also confirmed on Tuesday.





Under contract until 2024 with AS Monaco, Tchouameni will therefore certainly be very much in demand during the next mercatos. At the end of last season, the principals of the Principality’s club warned everyone: it will be necessary to “big offers“to convince them to let go of their new star.

