Mercato: Despite Juve, Icardi is determined to stay at PSG according to a relative

While the Italian press evokes interests of Juventus and Newcastle for Mauro Icardi, the Argentine striker would not wish to leave PSG, according to the statements of an intermediary who knows him well during a festival organized by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Regularly announced on the departure of PSG in recent months, Mauro Icardi is once again at the center of rumors more than a month and a half before the opening of the new window of the transfer window. At issue: the formalization of the takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi consortium, led by Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman, which suggests major maneuvers in the transfer market this winter. Without delay, the Italian press also reported an interest of the new owners of the Premier League club for the Argentine striker PSG.





A rumor reinforced by the status of Icardi in the club of the capital since the arrival of Lionel Messi this summer. Behind the trio formed with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the 28-year-old striker must be content with a role of understudy, with a total of eight appearances in Ligue 1 this season, including four starts, for three goals scored. In Italy, a transfer therefore seems inevitable. A few days ago, the Gazzetta dello Sport even expressed Juventus’ still keen interest in the former Inter Milan player. However, a departure from Paris would not be on the agenda in the mind of the native of Rosario.

This is in any case what the intermediary Gabriele Guiffrida affirmed during a conference on “Secrets of transfers” at the Trento Sports Festival. “I think leaving Paris is the last thing on Mauro and Wanda Nara’s mind. I don’t expect a transfer ”, he explained, in full transparency, according to comments reported by the Gazzetta, organizer of the event.

Under contract until June 2024 with a net annual salary of € 8 million excluding bonuses and bonuses, Mauro Icardi would therefore have no intention of leaving PSG this winter, and there is no indication that he will be more inclined next summer . A position that the player had already expressed several times in recent months when his name was associated with different movements.