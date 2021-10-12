Mercato: first contacts between Wesley Fofana and the Newcastle Saudis!

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – OGC Nice: The debrief and the presentation of the Derby

Having become the richest club in the world after the takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle has overflowing ambitions for the winter transfer window, which will open its doors on January 1.

According to information from RMC Sport, the Magpies, who would have a budget of 220 million euros to recruit this winter, have come into contact with the entourage of the former central defender of AS Saint-Etienne, Wesley Fofana, sold in the summer of 2020 to Leicester for 35 million euros. Courted by Real Madrid last summer, the French Espoirs international, who is currently recovering from a fibula fracture, would be a priority track for the new Saudi owners.

🔴 The first maneuvers of the new Newcastle were expected, they started around a Frenchman. Wesley Fofana is in the sights of the Magpies, who have come into contact with his entourage.

