More

    Mercato: first contacts between Wesley Fofana and the Newcastle Saudis!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – OGC Nice: The debrief and the presentation of the Derby

    Having become the richest club in the world after the takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle has overflowing ambitions for the winter transfer window, which will open its doors on January 1.

    According to information from RMC Sport, the Magpies, who would have a budget of 220 million euros to recruit this winter, have come into contact with the entourage of the former central defender of AS Saint-Etienne, Wesley Fofana, sold in the summer of 2020 to Leicester for 35 million euros. Courted by Real Madrid last summer, the French Espoirs international, who is currently recovering from a fibula fracture, would be a priority track for the new Saudi owners.

    to summarize

    According to information from RMC Sport, former ASSE center-back Wesley Fofana, sold in the summer of 2020 to Leicester for 35 million euros, would be one of the priorities of the Newcastle Saudis.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBMW 320 i Series (2021): tradition is good
    Next articleWhat if Google finally made its mark on the smartphone market?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC