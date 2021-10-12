Mercato: Fofana, Lenglet, Kamara … the very French cast of Newcastle in central defense – football

With its new resources following its takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, Newcastle has ticked the name of 3 French in central defense for the winter transfer window: Wesley Fofana (Leicester), Clment Lenglet (Barcelona) and Boubacar Kamara (OM).

Mrs bless, Fofana caught Leicester’s eye.

Paris Saint-Germain? Manchester City? Real Madrid? No, these last days, the club which agitates the gazettes mercato, it is Newcastle!

Now presented as the richest club in the world following their buyout by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the Magpies will be active as soon as the winter transfer window, with an estimated envelope of 220 million euros.

Newcastle position themselves for Fofana

Among the positions where recruits are expected, is that of central defender. Besides the Englishman James Tarkowski (Burnley) and the Ivorian Eric Bailly (Manchester United), a very French cast is emerging in this sector! Indeed, RMC Sport tells us that the current 19th in the Premier League has rigged Wesley Fofana (20, Leicester) as a priority!

The Habs international was considered one of the rising stars in his post before being brutally slowed down by a pronounced fracture in August. An injury that the former Stphanois still heals but which does not cool Newcastle at all! The Toons have in fact informed Leicester of their intention to make an offer as soon as Bleuet is restored (early 2022) and they have already made contact with his entourage. Evaluated 40 million euros by the Transfermarkt site and announced on the shelves of Real Madrid before injuring himself, the native of Marseille is currently focusing on his rehabilitation and he has obviously not been particularly receptive to the first approaches of his rich suitor, reaffirming his attachment to the Foxes.





Lenglet and Kamara in plans B

This file therefore promises to be highly uncertain. This is why Newcastle has targeted other profiles, including that of Clment Lenglet (26), reveals the Catalan newspaper Sport. Deadlocked at FC Barcelona, ​​the French international will be placed on the transfer list in January despite a contract running until 2026. Nothing has filtered out about the intentions of the Habs but the prospect of relaunching within ‘an ambitious club that would allow him to experience a new championship could interest him …

Recently, the English press also mentioned an ever-present interest in central defender or defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara (21, Olympique de Marseille), already courted last summer. At the time, the youngster was not enthusiastic about the proposal for a paying loan of € 2.5 million, with a fixed purchase option of € 15 million, formula OM by the Magpies. But the new ambitions of the Toons could prompt the Olympian to review his plans, and his club should not oppose a nice check six months of the term of his contract while its extension remains uncertain …

Which center-back do you see signing Leicester? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …